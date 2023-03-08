CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two separate inmate deaths at SCI Rockview are under investigation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC).

Robert Williams, 40 was found unresponsive inside his cell at the state prison in Benner Township on Friday, March 3 and Andrew Yuhas, 61, was also found the same way in his on Monday, March 6, the DOC said in a news release.

Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS could arrive and transport them to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Both inmates were pronounced dead at the hospital, the release reads. Williams passed away at 4:38 p.m. and Yuhas died at 7:30 a.m.

State police are investigating their deaths and the official cause will be announced by the coroner’s office.

The two were already in state prison for some time. The DOC said Williams has been in since October 2021, serving a two-to-10-year sentence for retaliation against a witness or victim in Lancaster County. Yuhas has been in since March 2016 and was serving a 16-to-32-year sentence for rape in Luzerne County.