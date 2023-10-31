HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hesston man with active warrants is behind bars after State Police said he led them on a high-speed chase Monday evening with young children in the vehicle.

Kirklyn Strauser, 24, is accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase through Huntingdon County while endangering three other people’s lives in an attempt to elude police.

Kirklyn Strauser – Huntingdon County Jail

State police said they saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche in the area of Station Road and State Route 26 around 9 p.m. on Oct. 30. According to the police report, troopers had recently cited Strauser for driving the same vehicle with a suspended license. Troopers also mentioned Strauser had a recent burglary warrant put out for him.

Troopers said they turned around to catch up to Strauser who allegedly turned off his vehicle’s lights and was driving through a private yard, according to the criminal complaint. Strauser was then observed heading back to Station Road where troopers then initiated their lights and sirens. From there a chase began south on Station Road towards Fairground Road before eventually getting back on Route 26. State Police continued the pursuit and said Strauser ran stop signs at every location at speeds 70-100 MPH down SR26 through McConnellstown.

At this point, Troopers set up spikes and successfully flattened the driver’s side front tire. According to the affidavit, Strauser called the Huntingdon State Police station to tell troopers that he had passengers in the vehicle with him. Troopers told Strauser to stop fleeing as he had active warrants for his arrest but he refused and told troopers there were two young children in the vehicle and his girlfriend.

Troopers continued to pursue Strauser, who was driving around 40-45 MPH due to the flat front tire and performed a pit maneuver. According to court documents, Strauser allegedly attempted to swerve into the trooper’s lane several times before police performed a successful pit maneuver causing Strauser to become stuck in a nearby yard.

Strauser was arrested and taken to Penn Highlands for medical evaluation.

Following the chase, troopers spoke with the woman passenger. According to the criminal complaint, she told police when Strauser saw the marked police vehicle, he put his hood up before shutting off the lights and began speeding. The woman told troopers that she yelled at Strauser repeatedly to stop the vehicle

Troopers also confirmed there was a two-year-old and six-month old child in the back of the vehicle.

Strauser is behind bars on $100,000 bail in the Huntingdon County Prison.

He is facing a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two felony charges of endangering the welfare of children and flight to avoid trial. Additionally, he’s facing three misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief – damage to property and eight simple driving-related charges.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.