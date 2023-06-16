BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man who reportedly went missing after getting off of a bus on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Ahferom Barakhi was reported to be last seen on May 11 at around 7:30 p.m. He and his brother were traveling by Greyhound bus from Des Moines, Iowa to Philadelphia. The bus stopped at the South Midway Plaza on I-76 at mile marker 147.3 in Bedford.

Barakhi’s brother reported to state police that he never got back on the bus when they stopped.

When last seen, Barakhi was reportedly wearing a grey pullover sweatshirt, jeans and running shoes.

Barakhi has no ties to the area, no destination in mind and is without transportation or shelter, troopers report.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barakhi should contact PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.