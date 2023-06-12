CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly threatened people with a gun in Clearfield County.

The incident reportedly happened in Brady Township on June 8 around 6:50 p.m., according to the police report.

Through the investigation, troopers said that they identified two suspects — Justin Blantz, 28, of Punxsutawney, and Reagan Blazevich, 24, of Clearfield. Charges have reportedly been filed against both people.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

State police have asked anyone that might know the whereabouts of Blantz and/or Blazevich to call them at 814-371-4652.