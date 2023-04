CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing Woodland woman who was last seen April 12.

Mandy L. Wisor, 38, of Woodland was reported missing and she was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, April 12.

Mandy L. Wisor — Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Wisor is described as a white, non-Hispanic woman that’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper David Patrick at PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.