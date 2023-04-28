ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ridgway are searching for a man wanted on a warrant.

Clint Chapman, 37, is wanted for violating a protection from abuse order, state police said in a news release Friday. According to court documents, the incident happened in March.

Clint Chapman photo via PSP

Chapman is described by troopers to be a white, non-Hispanic male that is five feet and 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes along with brown hair.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brendan Laird at 814-776-6136.