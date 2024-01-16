INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man who they said went missing after he left his home on foot and didn’t come back.

Tyler Jay Ballengee, 34, of Black Lick was reported missing when he didn’t return to his residence along Liekert Avenue in Burrell Township on Sunday, Jan. 14. He was last seen at 11 p.m.

Troopers described Ballengee as white, non-Hispanic measuring 5 feet and 10 inches tall weighing 145 lbs. He has brown eyes, long, dark brown hair and a beard.

Tyler Jay Ballengee, 34. Image provided by Indiana County State Police.

Ballengee was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a maroon hooded sweatshirt and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information on Ballengee’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit the state police website for more information.