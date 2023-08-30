SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be conducting free car seat checks for the Somerset community.

On Sept. 19, from 2:30-5:30 p.m., PSP will be at the Sipesville VFD, 968 Schoolhouse Road, to conduct free car seat checks. They will be checking to make sure your child is in the correct size car seat, give instruction on proper installation and have seats installed, instruct how to harness a child in a seat and check for seat recalls.

PSP will also be conducting checks on Sept. 20, from 2:30-5:30 p.m., at the Memorial Highway Chevrolet, 2006 N Carter Ave.

For more information on car seat checks, visit PSP’s website.