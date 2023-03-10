BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford and Fulton) announced that physical copies of this year’s Pennsylvania trout stocking schedule are now available in his district offices in Bedford and McConnellsburg.

Approximately 3,200,000 trout will be stocked across 697 streams and 126 lakes. The statewide opening day is set this year for Saturday, April 1.

“When the waterways are stocked with trout, spring, and its accompanying warmer weather, is not far behind,” Topper said. “This time of the year is always a great time to get outside to enjoy nature and activities in our area.”

Topper’s Bedford office is located at 133 S. Richard St., and his McConnellsburg office is located at 421 Lincoln Way East, Suite A.

The Bedford office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and the McConnellsburg office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The stocking schedule is also available online at Representative Toppers website and on the PFBC’s “FishBoatPA” mobile app.