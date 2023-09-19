STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new clinic providing internal medicine and infectious disease care is now open in State College.

TruCare is located at 403 S. Allen Street, Suite 209 in State College. They have another office in DuBois at 135 Midway Drive.

“I’ve actually been coming to State College for three years now,” Dr. Tuesdae Stainbrook said. “This was just a new opportunity to be more available to the State College Community.”

Their services include walk-in STD testing, HIV treatment and wound care. The office also offers virtual visits and free contraceptives for anyone in need.

“For the STD walk-in, you do not need insurance. We can treat you and do the testing for free,” Dr. Stainbrook added.

The clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They are also open on Friday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“I think that we’re in a fantastic location and our patient base is wonderful,” Ashlee Lewis said. “They’ve been very open to us and we’ve had a huge amount of support and respect.”