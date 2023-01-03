BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–One driver sustained a minor injury after driving off Maple Hollow Road Tuesday morning in Duncansville.

Allegheny Township Fire Chief Tracy Saylor said the crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He also added that the driver couldn’t see the road and ended up driving into the ditch, hitting two trees.

Crews arrived and the scene and found that the driver sustained a cut above the eye. However, the driver declined further EMS service. Saylor said he was glad there weren’t any passengers, as it could’ve been worse.

Fire crews had to work quickly to transfer the 2,300 gallons of fuel to another tank. They proceed to shut down part of the road starting from Raible Drive to Frankmont Drive.

Additionally, the township had to cut down the trees to avoid other hazards. Saylor said these hazards included splitting the tank and the tree crashing into other vehicles or power lines.

“We had to have Valley Royal get a tree trimming service in with a bucket truck to get the tree cut down to where it was safe enough to remove the truck from the ditch line,” Saylor said. “The truck is removed from the ditch line we’re going to cut the tree the rest of the way down, so it’s safe, and there’s no chance of it coming out to the highway and into another vehicle.”

The truck was towed away, and the road has since reopened.