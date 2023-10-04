JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Traffic is delayed in Brookville after a truck caught fire Wednesday morning.

Fire and emergency crews were sent to Allegheny Boulevard just off the I-80 exit where Jefferson County EMA said the vehicle caught on fire.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the driver of the truck noticed the vehicle was losing fuel and tried to pull off the ramp. This is when the driver noticed the cab of the truck was on fire and had to bail out. The driver was not injured.

According to 511PA, a lane restriction is in place between Waterford Park and the I-80 West exit. A hazmat team was sent to the scene.