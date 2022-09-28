SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to rebuild a truck pull-off will start next week in Somerset County.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 reconstruction will start near the Bedford County line in Alleghany Township. Traffic will be shifted while the contractor begins excavation and grading. Temporary pavement markings and a barrier will be placed for the duration of this work.

The work is not expected to last more than two weeks. Traffic will be controlled by daylight flagging operations and drivers are reminded that delays are possible.

Drivers are also reminded to use caution and drive slowly through all work zones.

Overall work on this project includes milling, paving and roadway shoulder improvements.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All work on this $3.3 million project is being performed by Quaker Sales, Inc. of Johnstown and is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. All work is weather dependent.