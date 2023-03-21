BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after a man currently in Bedford County Prison had his truck stolen and scrapped shortly after his arrest.

Court documents show that Jared Smith, 27, and Douglas Conrath, 26, both from Bedford, are facing charges of theft and receiving stolen property (Smith) and conspiracy of theft and conspiracy of receiving stolen property (Conrath).

According to state police, a woman came to the Bedford barracks March 14 on behalf of Matthew Sabo, saying that Sabo’s white 2010 Ford F-150 was taken from where work was being done on it and scrapped.

Douglas Conrath, 26 (Bedford County Prison) Jared Smith, 27 (Bedford County Prison)

Through the investigation, troopers said they spoke to Sabo, who was in Bedford County Prison, accused of stealing from storage units in Nov. 2022. According to the criminal complaint, Sabo told police he heard his truck was stolen and scrapped and asked the woman to look into it for him.

Troopers said they went to Clark’s Recycling and were able to trace the scrapped truck back to Smith. According to the complaint, Smith was interviewed and incriminated Conrath, saying they used his truck to haul Sabo’s truck to the scrap yard.

Both Smith and Conrath claimed to troopers that the man who was allegedly working on Sabo’s truck called and asked them to get the truck off his property and that the man helped load it up. That man denied all knowledge of the two taking the truck, the complaint shows.

Smith and Conrath were both arrested and placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at 10% of $35,000.

A preliminary hearing for both men is set for March 29.