JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After months of construction, the doors of True Value are open in Brockway.

The new True Value shop is located at 7649 Route 219 in Brockway and opened Monday, June 19 after eight months of construction.

The shop offers outdoor items, along with pet, automotive, gardening, cleaning, houseware, and all your home repair and improvement needs.

The company True Value is celebrating its 75th anniversary and touts that they one of the world’s leading hardline wholesalers with a globally recognized brand in over 60 countries.

True Value stores are independent retailer owned and operated. In many cases, a local True Value has the owner’s name attached, such as “Smith’s True Value.”

“We are proud to be a part of building local communities for the past 75 years and look forward to being there for the next 75. Stop into your neighborhood True Value store to experience our unmatched service, selection and advice today,” the True Value company said on their website.