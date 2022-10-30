(WTAJ) — Two Trunk or Treat events took place in the Central Pennsylvania area ahead of Halloween Sunday.

In Altoona, families joined the Saint John’s Catholic Church for their third annual trunk or treat event. Candy was passed out and there was a costume contest along with a mini parade at the Lakemont Fire Station.

“We basically just advertised that we’re going to have a trunk or treat, people sign up to do the trunk or treat, people sign up to do the trunks and then they advertise with us,” Dian Ryan, event organizer, said. “We do flyers, and it’s been great and every year I feel like it’s been getting bigger and bigger we’re getting more people.”

There were also fun games and activities for the kids too.

Over in Ebensburg, businesses joined the Wolf’s Performing Arts for their annual Trunk or Treat event. Multiple businesses set up tons of festival inflatables in Penn Eben Park and handed out candy. This year, they passed out more candy than ever before, with their supply being upwards of 300 bags of candy.

“A lot of folding and stapling and then we have all of the inflatables that kids enjoy coming out and seeing and getting their picture taken with,” Laura Wolf, the event organizer, said. “So takes quite a while to set it all up. This is the fourth year and we’ve been collecting donations from all of the businesses in Ebensburg.”

Next year, Wolf hopes they can have even more local businesses get involved and pass out good bags.