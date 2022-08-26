BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after allegedly making threats to kill a woman over the phone with the Blair County 911 center.

On Aug. 5, Blair County 911 received a call from 41-year-old Andrew Stabile who said he was going to kill a woman, according to charges filed by Altoona police. He then reportedly called again saying, “Andy Stabile was going to do things,” police noted. Then, it’s alleged he called again saying “try and find me.”

Andrew Stabile, 41, via Blair County Prison

Officers made contact with the woman Stabile is accused of threatening to kill at the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona. She told police that she and Stabile lived together, and around 4 a.m., the two got into an argument that turned violent. She claimed Stabile pushed her and struck her in the ribs.

During the alleged altercation, the woman said Stabile threatened he was going to kill her multiple times, police noted. She managed to flee the home to call 911.

However, when the woman called 911, police were unable to locate her. The woman said this was because she was afraid of the repercussions from Stabile when police came to the house. Soon after she fled from the home, Stabile reportedly sent her a message threatening to kill her, and then her phone died.

Stabile was arrested and arraigned on minor counts of terroristic threats, communications with 911 and harassment Friday morning. A secured bail was set at $10,000, though it was posted by a bondsman.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Sept. 7.