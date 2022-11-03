BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A very special dinner at the Juniata VFW has been going on for 53 years and it serves as a thank you.

The free turkey dinner is held for local law enforcement and works to honor the police in Blair County.

“I think today with our world and the craziness going on with the police, I think it’s an honor that we do this to let them know that we deeply appreciate them and we pray that they are safe out in the streets today,” Debra Francis, Organizer of the event said.

The dinner takes place on the first Thursday of November each year. This year’s dinner took place on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

“The old guys appreciate it, the young guys appreciate it, it keeps us all together, that’s a good thing,” Steven D Jackson, Retired Police Chief from Logan Township & Retired Magisterial District Judge said.

Organizers say that the event is so popular that they don’t even send out invitations and that many return year after year to take enjoy the feast.