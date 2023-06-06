SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were locked up after state troopers said they led them on a high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike through Somerset and Bedford counties before crashing in Bedford, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report.

Raleigh Sykes, 25(Somerset County Prison)

Both 25-year-old Raleigh Joseph Sykes and 20-year-old Khylee E. Cole, both of Maryland, are facing charges of receiving stolen property and possession with intent drug charges. Cole, who was the alleged driver, is also facing a slew of other charges including reckless endangerment, fleeing, accident causing damage, resisting arrest, and lesser traffic charges.

The chase began Monday morning, June 5, around 6:20 a.m. when an on-duty state trooper said they saw a blue Chevy Silverado appearing to be speeding past the South Somerset Travel Plaza. According to court documents, the trooper followed the Silverado on the turnpike heading east. They noted that they had difficulty trying to see the plates due to a tinted cover but were able to see it was from Maryland.

Khylee Cole, 20 (Somerset County Prison)

State police said they activated their lights and the Silverado started to speed up, at one point doing over 82 miles per hour on 55-mile-per-hour closed lanes in a work zone, even after calling in for backup from another police cruiser.

Documents show that PSP used spike strips to try and stop the Silverado. The Silverado hit the concrete barriers and continued through the tool booths with four flat tires before a PIT maneuver was used and the Silverado finally stopped where the on ramp meets Business 220 in Bedford.

According to troopers, Cole attempted to run from the Silverado but ultimately got caught after tripping over a cement curb.

A search of the Silverado found half a pound of marijuana, a loaded pistol clip, Hydrochloride, roughly $2,300, and numerous ID cards and registrations.

Troopers also noted that the 32-mile chase saw speeds of 100 miles per hour and the Silverado was ultimately discovered to be stolen out of Maryland.

Both men were arraigned and placed in Somerset County Prison. Bail for Sykes was set at $50,000 and Cole’s was set at $100,000.