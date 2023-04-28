BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With heightened concerns over teen driving safety with prom season on the way, Tussey Mountain High School students are preparing for the worst.

Students joined the Saxton Fire Department and other first responders for a mock prom car crash with a full story to get real-world experience on just how dangerous distracted or impaired driving can be.

The CDC says teens are more likely than anyone else to be killed in an alcohol-related crash, and nighttime driving increases that risk, which is why Saxton Firefighter Jayven Ritchey said it’s important for them to get a realistic scenario.

“Running fire calls and wrecks is what we do,” Ritchey said. “But at the end of the day we don’t want to see someone’s son or daughter dead, and that goes for anyone.”

The fire company set up two cars that “crashed” into each other. Some students were actors while firefighters used real tools to cut open doors and windows.

Some students acted sad that their friends were “hurt” or “killed” in the wreck.



Student Kaitlyn Lashinsky was the narrator and told the story as it happened and said she was almost crying when she saw the performance unfold.

“Reading it to yourself, you think this might not be a big impact until reality hit,” Lashinsky said. “Then you saw your childhood best friends in that car, and everything just kind of hit at once.”

Alayna Clark acted as a victim and felt the same way.

“I was on the hood of the car, so it was very realistic being on the car and hearing all the sirens,” Clark said. “You can see all the damage you can cause and how you can risk your life just for a drink.”

Ritchey helped cut doors and the roof of a car off to save “trapped” students, and he said multiple students mentioned to him how surreal the experience was.

“We haven’t done this in a while,” Ritchey said. “So bringing this back was a huge takeaway for me and for the students so they can realize, ‘I don’t want that to happen to me or any of my friends.'”

“You don’t expect to cry until you see that,” Lashinsky said. “The reality is it’s not just a number, it’s real life.”