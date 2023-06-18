CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The eight-week-long WingFest kicks off this week in Tussey Mountain and is just in time for summer.

For more than 20 years the Tussey Mountain WingFest has been bringing weeks of fun and food to the Centre County area and this year is no different. From June 22 and until Aug. 10 visitors can expect music, fun activities, local vendors and of course, wings.

Below is a breakdown of their 2023 schedule.

DATE RESTAURANTS MUSICAL GUEST June 22

(Week 1) Center Street Grille in Enola

Happy Valley Chefs

Gio’s BBQ Triple A Blues Band (6 p.m.)

Best Friend’s Girl: a tribute to The Cars (8 p.m.) June 29

(Week 2) The Cakeshop by Tati

Pine Grove Hall

Federal Taphouse J.R. Mangan Band (6 p.m.)

Nightrain – The Guns ‘N Roses Tribute Experience (8 p.m.) July 6

(Week 3) The Arena

Shy Bear

Valley Girl Co. Adam & The Armadillos (6 p.m.)

Velveeta (8 p.m.) July 13

(Week 4) Burnham Eagles

Cora’s Creekside Tavern

Ville Billy Poe Valley Troubadours (6 p.m.)

Completely Unchained – The Ultimate Van Halen Production (8 p.m.) July 20

(Week 5) Big Dean’s Hot Chicken

Primanti Brothers

Rony’s Place Restaurant & Pizzeria Joy Marie & the Gill Street Band (6 p.m.)

Fleatwood Mac Tribute Show – a Fleatwood Flashback (8 p.m.) July 27

(Week 6) Centre Cares

Juniper Village

The Savory Station

We Are Inn Eric Ian Farmer & Friends (6 p.m.)

Fooz Fighters – The Award-Winning Tribute to Foo Fighters (8 p.m.) Aug. 3

(Week 7) Sweet Tooth Bakery

Texas Roadhouse

Tussey Bar & Kitchen The Jaded Lips (6 p.m.)

The Clintones – Ultimate 90’s Tribute (8 p.m.) Aug. 10 (Final) WINNER FROM WEEKS 1-7 OK Otter (6 p.m.)

Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute (8 p.m.)

Each week will also include food vendors Doan’s Bone BBQ, Rosie’s Pierogies, Packer’s Concessions and Carl’s Crazy Corn.

Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite wings each week. Winners from each week will return in the final week to face off for the title of Wing King. Voting ends at 9 p.m. nightly and the winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m.

Doors open each Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth, kids ages 6 and under are free. Once inside, you can purchase amphitheater tickets (cash only) to purchase wings, drinks and other items. One ticket is equivalent to one dollar.

In addition to the WingFest, Tussey Mountain also has go-karts, mini golf, batting cages and a skate park. Those interested may do so and still re-enter WingFest.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the Tussey Mountain WingFest, visit their website.