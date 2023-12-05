ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two 19-year-olds were flown to the hospital Monday after a crash on PA 66.

According to state police, the two men — from Smethport and Hazel Hurst — were traveling on PA 66 Monday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. in a Dodge Ram. It’s believed they failed to stop at the intersection with PA 968 and hit a tri-axel truck.

While the other driver reported no injuries, both men in the Dodge Ram were flown to Penn Highlands DuBois with suspected serious injuries.

Both vehicles were damaged and disabled. Police are unsure if the two were wearing seatbelts at this time as they continue to investigate.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to the state police report, possible charges are pending the investigation.