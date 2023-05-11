CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people were taken into custody after drugs were found in a Nanty Glo residence while law enforcement agencies were serving a warrant, the county’s sheriff’s office announced.

Kellie Sekerak, 42, and Leah Campbell, 30, were arrested Wednesday by Cambria County Sheriff Deputies, Cambria County Adult Probation Bureau, borough police, and the Cambria County Detective Bureau, according to a media release.

A bench warrant was being served on Sekerak, the release reads, and evidence of drug use was found during it. The county’s detective bureau was then contacted to help search the residence.

More than five grams of methamphetamine was found along with other drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

The duo are both behind bars in Cambria County Prison. Sekerak is awaiting a probation revocation hearing that has yet to be scheduled, while Campbell has bail set at 10% of $100,000.

Campbell faces a felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to

manufacture or deliver, along with multiple misdemeanor counts of selling a controlled substance without a label and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court documents.