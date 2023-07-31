ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo out of Queens, New York, is facing theft charges after they allegedly hit Target stores in State College and Altoona.

According to police, Angie Carolina Castano-Puentes, 25, and Jaime Torres-Ortiz, 37, were arrested on theft charges while a third man was taken to UPMC after injuring himself while trying to run, and a fourth man, who remains unidentified, successfully got away.

Police were called to the Altoona Target on the afternoon of July 28 and arrived as Castano-Puentes was walking through the parking lot, allegedly with a bag full of stolen items. Torres-Ortiz, a man identified as Edwin Perez-Gomez, also with a New York ID, and a fourth unidentified man were all allegedly trying to get out of the building with a cart full of items.

Angie Carolina Castano-Puentes, 25, and Jaime Torres-Ortiz, 37 (Blair County Prison)

More officers arrived and were able to detain Torres-Ortiz. Perez-Gomez managed to injure himself in the process and was taken to UPMC Altoona, the complaint reads. The fourth man was able to escape on foot.

The criminal complaint shows that earlier that day Altoona Target’s asset protection was contacted by the team in State College, informing them that the four hit their location and may be on their way to Altoona.

Asset protection told police they spotted the four suspects matching the description from State College a short while later.

According to the complaint, police viewed security footage and report that all four suspects were seen coming into Target and splitting into two groups. From there, police said Castano-Puentes was seen in the electronics section concealing items in a black tote.

It was also noted after watching footage that just before police arrived, Castano-Puentes walked out the front doors with her black tote. Perez-Gomez was seen pushing a cart full of items past all the checkouts and towards the front door while the unknown man distracted the employees at customer service.

A total value of $2,416 in items was attempted to be stolen. All items were returned to Target.

As of this writing, Castano-Puentes and Torres-Ortiz are the only two currently charged in the court docket system.

They have been placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $10,000 each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for August 10.