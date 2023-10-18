ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after police found over $6,000 worth of heroin during a search of an apartment in Altoona.

Cesar Suarez-Carrasquillio, 43, and Akiea Stewart, 36, were found at the apartment along 16th Street where Blair County Drug Task Force members and Altoona police officers executed a search warrant.

Officers first attempted to make contact with them by knocking on the apartment door but no one answered. Authorities entered the apartment by breaching the door and found Suarez-Carrasquillio and Stewart allegedly trying to destroy and hide heroin in a garbage can.

Cesar Suarez-Carrasquillio, 43. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department. Akiea Stewart, 36. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department. Items seized during drug arrest 10-17-23. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

According to police, a half ounce of raw heroin valued at $6,500, 14 mini zip-lock bags containing suspected heroin, a digital scale and $693 in cash were seized in the search.

Suarez-Carrasquillio and Stewart are charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and multiple other related charges. The two were arraigned at Blair County Central Booking and taken to the Blair County Prison.