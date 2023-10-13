ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested in Altoona Friday after state and local law enforcement raided a home and found over $70,000 worth of drugs.

Marquis Harris, 38, and Sandra Colon, 37, both of Altoona, were at a home along 3rd Avenue when members of state police SERT executed a search warrant Friday morning. Troopers then handed the scene over to Altoona police drug task force officers.

Harris and Colon were reportedly found in a second-floor bedroom where they were arrested. As police searched the home, a large plastic bag that was tied shut was allegedly found under a bed in the bedroom.

Marquis Harris, 38, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison. Sandra Colon, 37, of Altoona. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

According to a criminal complaint, a large amount of suspected heroin and an electronic scale were found inside the bag. After a full search of the bedroom, officers seized the following items:

4.1 ounces of suspected heroin valued at $56,500

Four ounces of crack cocaine valued at $11,300

172 suspected Acid Pills valued at $3,440

Approximately 1 gram of marijuana

Electronic scale

Blender with suspected heroin and a sifter

Three boxes of unused new white wax packets

Police noted in the complaint the amount of drugs and materials found in the home is consistent with the illegal distribution of controlled substances.

Harris and Colon were arraigned Friday afternoon and taken to the Blair County Prison. Harris is being held on $200,000 bail while Colon is being held on $125,000 bail.

Both are facing multiple charges involving three counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.