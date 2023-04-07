SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Two friends from Conemaugh Township Middle-Senior High School are taking on an ambitious task for their Eagle Scout project.

Evan Thomas and Nathaniel Denault decided to build a pavilion and picnic table next to the stadium. This idea comes from an observation they saw at the football games and classrooms.

Thomas and Denault collaborated on this effort and assigned themselves to a piece. Thomas took on the pavilion, and Denault took on the picnic tables.

They both were looking for a challenge with this project. Additionally, they believe this would benefit the school by providing an eating area during sporting events and an outdoor classroom.

“I wanted something I could challenge myself with a little bit,” Evan said. “I’d realize we had an issue with seating for weather at the football stadium here. So, I decided I wanted to build my pavilion that way it gets everyone out of the weather. It also doubles as a classroom. Any teacher at our school bring their students out here and teach class outside.”

“We had the idea to do this,” Denault said. I went ahead and did the tables and benches, and Evan took the initiative to do the pavilion.”

The boys proposed the idea to the school board a few months ago. The board responded positively to the idea. However, they recognized how ambitious the task could be.

The next step involved raising funds to get the materials to build. Denault said they reached out to their VFWs, Lions Club, and the local Rotary for donations. Thomas said they were able to raise $10,000 within a month.

Evan’s father, Jason Thomas, said it’s great his son is taking on the task. He’s a Conemaugh Township alumni and said the community is excited for the new addition. He believes it was something needed for a long time.

“It’s amazing the local businesses, community member, all the folks from the school have been more than supportable and jumped at the opportunity,” Jason said. “Not only to provide a pavilion here but also to help out Boy Scouts.”

Evan and Denault spent most of their Friday working on their pavilion. Denault completed the picnic tables in one day with the help of some of his troop.

The pair are grateful they’re leaving their school better than when they started. Denault noted that’s one of the main messages behind being an Eagle Scout. Jason said he’s proud of his son and how much he’s grown since joining the scouts.

“This is something I hope he can take this experience for the rest of his life,” Jason said. “The highlight of what he learned in scouting and apply that as he moves forward. I’m really proud to be his dad.”

Denault said he and Evan been best friends since Kindergarten. He said it’s great they did one last final project before they go off to college.

Denault will attend St. Francis University to major in General Engineering with a concertation in Aviation. Evan will attend University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown to major in Mechanical Engineering.

They’re both proud that generations beyond can use the pavilion area. Additionally, they’re glad they left a long-lasting mark with the school.

“It’s nice that I can come back in twenty, thirty years and leave an impression on everyone that comes here,” Evan said.

“It feels good. But I also feel like it’s just part of being an Eagle Scout leaving things better than when you came. We leaving this a better place by having their outdoor education.”

The construction will be done by the next few days. Then, the team will paint the outside and place a plaque with the sponsors.