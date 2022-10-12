CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that $72,000 in grants are coming to the area for police cars.

Burns, who is the chair of the Blue Lives Matter Caucus in Harrisburg, said the best way to fight crime is to make sure the local police have the tools they need. By receiving the two $36,000 grants, the Croyle Township Police Department and West Hills Regional Police Department will receive funding for new police cars.

“Every day we ask our police officers to be there for us, to go above and beyond to keep our communities safe,” Burns said. “We need to make sure they have the tools to do the job, which is why when I was asked to help these departments, I made it a priority.”

These grants are in addition to the recent $64,343 state grant for the Johnstown Police Department to get body cameras in September.