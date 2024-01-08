CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Cambria County residents are dead after incidents involving snow maintenance over the weekend.

According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, on Saturday, Jan. 6, an 88-year-old Westmont male suffered a cardiac event while snow blowing his driveway. On Saturday evening, a 77-year-old Summerhill Township male was discovered in his driveway while attempting to shovel snow.

Lees is reminding residents to not overdo snow cleaning duties during the winter season. For tips on how to stay safe while maintaining snow, click here.