CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Philipsburg are facing charges after state police said multiple drugs and items related to drug trafficking were found in a motel room in Clearfield County.

Brandon Kifer, 42, and Jennifer Quick, 49, were arrested by troopers on Monday, March 6 at the Kwik-Fill Plaza Motel along Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township. According to court documents, state police had felony arrest warrants for Kifer and Quick and conducted undercover surveillance on their motel room earlier in the day.

Troopers said they saw Quick leave the room and get into a vehicle that was parked nearby. After a short amount of time, she then returned to the room. A person was also seen entering Kifer and Quick’s room before leaving 30 minutes later.

Brandon Kifer, 42, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison. Jennifer Quick, 49, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

State police then knocked on the motel room door which they said slightly opened. Quick then opened the door fully and was arrested. Troopers said Kifer walked out of a bathroom and was also arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, two pieces of tin foil with burnt residue were found on a nightstand used to ingest meth, heroin or fentanyl. As Kifer was being searched by troopers, a baggie and a small plastic vial of fentanyl was found in his pockets along with $940 in cash.

Troopers noted in court documents the drugs and cash were consistent with Kifer and Quick trafficking drugs in the community.

A search warrant was issued for the motel room and the following items were found and seized:

6.9 ounces of methamphetamine

25 grams of fentanyl

10 grams of marijuana

A digital scale

Several hundred wax baggies to package fentanyl/heroin

Several hundred small baggies to package methamphetamine

Six smoking pipes and four pieces of foil

A Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun

A cell phone belonging to Quick was also searched by state police which several text messages involving drug distribution were found, according to the criminal complaint.

Kifer and Quick were arraigned on Friday, March 31 and placed in the Clearfield County Prison where they’re being held on $150,000 bail each. Both are charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and other drug-related charges.