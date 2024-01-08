PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Two Central Pa. counties received funding on Monday through the Pa. Farm Bill, which will support a variety of programs that help the area’s youth succeed.

Blair County

Blair County received a total of $29,961 from the grants, which will go towards four projects in the areas.

Williamsburg Community Junior Senior High School, Overhauling Small Gas Engines – $7,500

Spring Cove School District, Agriculture Curriculum Update – $7,493

Tyrone Area School District – Tyrone Area FFA Chapter, Apparatuses for Agricultural Education – $7,468

Hollidaysburg Area School District, Tiger Victory Garden – $7,500

Huntingdon County

Hunting County received a total of $7,500 that will go towards one project.

Southern Huntingdon County School District – Southern Huntingdon Vernier Sensors – $7,500

“To meet increasingly complex challenges tied to climate and marketplace changes,

and rapidly evolving technology, Pennsylvania’s agriculture employers need innovative

problem-solvers,” Secretary Redding said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed

to making sure young people have the freedom to choose their own paths, and the

preparation to pursue the opportunities ahead of them. These grants feed the hungry

minds of those who will feed us tomorrow.”

Overall, 47 projects in 24 counties received funding from the Pa. Farm Bill. For more information, visit the Pa. Department of Agriculture’s website.