CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two watersheds in Centre County will undergo some rehabilitative and restorative measures after receiving grant monies from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Through the Growing Greener Plus Grants program, the Bald Eagle Creek Watershed received more than $108,000 and the Spring Creek Watershed restoration project received more than $211,000.

State Representative Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced that the monies received by the Bald Eagle Creek Watershed will be utilized to help reduce flooding risks in Taylor Township.

“With this grant from DEP, we will restore the Bald Eagle Creek Watershed to provide for stormwater management, keeping Taylor Township residents safer from the risks of flooding,” Conklin said in a press release. “Conserving and restoring the watershed will also further protect our Centre County environment.”

The Spring Creek Chapter of Trout Unlimited has committed to matching $25,600 of this award, bringing the total project funding to more than $133,000.

State Representative Paul Takac (D-Centre) anticipates using the funds received for the Spring Creek Watershed to help control stormwater for neighboring Slab Cabin Run and Millbrook Marsh, positively impacting not only the watershed, but the ecosystem at large.

“The funding will help rehabilitate the upper Spring Creek ecosystem by building out riparian buffers, helping control stormwater, and restoring critical habitat to support the great variety of native plants and wildlife that rely on this local treasure,” Takac said in a press release. “The marsh also serves as a first-class educational and recreational resource and this project will help contribute to that mission, and I`m proud to have written a letter of support in 2023 for funding this project.”

The Growing Greener Plus Grants program is a state funds investment program dedicated to addressing Pennsylvania’s critical environmental concerns. DEP distributes funding in the form of grants that are to be used for watershed restoration and protection, abandoned mine reclamation and abandoned oil and gas well plugging projects.