ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple in Altoona is facing charges after police said they were found with multiple drugs, paraphernalia and a gun during a probation visit.

Joshua Strohm, 35, and Nicole Glasson, 38, were arrested when probation officers saw drug paraphernalia and related items on tables inside their home on Wednesday, April 5. Altoona police met the probation officers at the home on the 900 Block of 23rd Avenue shortly before noon.

According to court documents, the probation officers told police Strohm violated his probation by missing an appointment. The officers said they spoke to Strohm at the front door and he told them his girlfriend Glasson and her friend were inside.

When the officers entered the home, they observed baggies, pills, rocks believed to be crack cocaine and a glass smoking device on tables in the living room. Bags containing glass pipes and loaded hypodermic needles were also seen on a couch, according to the criminal complaint.

The probation officers told police they found Glasson sitting on the couch and detained her because she was not cooperating with them. The officers searched the side of the couch where she was sitting and found a Smith and Weston 38 Special revolver that was fully loaded, according to the criminal complaint.

Strohm and a man he identified as Glasson’s friend were also detained by the officers. The man was allegedly found to have $4,000 in cash and a clear glass smoking device on him. Officers said a small container also fell from Strohm’s hoodie that had crack cocaine inside.

All three were arrested and a search warrant was executed. As police searched the home, an officer was searching a purse belonging to Glasson and found two small wallets containing several syringes.

Police said the officer attempted to unzip a wallet and a needle poking through the fabric pierced the top of his right thumb. The officer was sent to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

According to the criminal complaint, more crack cocaine was found in the house along with needles, glass pipes, digital scales, a small bag of marijuana, a clonazepam pill and a metal grinder. A black safe was also found with 38 special ammunition inside.

Police noted in court documents Strohm and Glasson have a history of selling narcotics. Strohm was convicted in 2006 for possession with intent to deliver and Glasson has two convictions for possession with intent to deliver from 2016 and 2017.

Strohm and Glasson were arraigned on April 5 and placed in the Blair County Prison. Strohm is being held on $75,000 bail and Glasson is being held on $100,000 bail.

Both are charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and other related drug charges. Glasson faces an aggravated assault and simple assault charge due to a needle penetrating an officer’s finger. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12.

Charges against the other man are unknown at this time.