ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are charged with endangering the welfare of children after authorities found their home in poor condition.

Billy McKeown, 35, and Zeferina McKeown, 33, both of Altoona, are accused of having three children living in the home that police described in court documents as cluttered and having animal waste, insects, structural issues, as well as chickens caged in a bathroom.

Police were sent to the home along 17th Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 9 after probation agents saw the conditions during a visit. Officers said various items were seen cluttered through the entire first floor of the home and found what appeared to be dog feces embedded into the carpet on a set of stairs.

According to court documents, two chickens were found in cages inside a bathroom on the second floor along with more clutter in rooms and a hallway that was completely covered with clothes and items with no clear path to walk through. When looking through the home, police found a child’s Pack ‘n Play in a bedroom surrounded by a mess of items.

Multiple holes in the kitchen ceiling were also found along with missing tiles and debris hanging down from the ceiling, according to the criminal complaint. Officers later learned there were four dogs in the home including two chickens, four cats, one rabbit and what was described as a ferret or similar type rodent in a cage in the living room.

Altoona city codes inspectors also walked through the home and determined it would be condemned due to the conditions.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Billy McKeown and Zeferina McKeown were arraigned the same day and both placed in Blair County Prison where they are being held on $10,000 bail each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22.