ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing felony drug charges after police said they found multiple drugs and items related to drug trafficking in a motel room in Altoona.

Wanda Robles, 47, of Altoona and Kemar Ricketts, 32, of Philadelphia were reportedly using a room at the Econo Lodge Motel along Pleasant Valley Boulevard when Logan Township police served a search warrant on Tuesday, March 28 at 12:55 p.m.

According to court documents, Allegheny Township police requested assistance from the Logan Township Police Department to serve the warrant regarding a shooting investigation that took place in Allegheny Township.

As officers searched the motel room, police said they found a red container filled with marijuana that was vacuum sealed into smaller plastic bags. According to the criminal complaint, a digital scale and packaging material was also found in the room. Police noted that Robles and Ricketts names were found on items inside the room.

After a second search warrant was later obtained, police continued to search the room where approximately 3 lbs of marijuana, 9 ounces of crack cocaine and 1.6 lbs of crystal meth were found, according to the criminal complaint.

Police believed the sized items were consistent with trafficking narcotics as they said in court documents traffickers use motel rooms to store drugs, money and make transactions.

Robles was arraigned on Wednesday, March 29 and placed in the Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $75,000 bail. She faces three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.

Ricketts has similar charges pending against him as he is yet to be arraigned.