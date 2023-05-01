SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An argument between two brothers that led to a gun being shot inside a Somerset County home resulted in charges being filed against both of them.

When Glenn Mitchell II, 49, and his brother Zachary Mitchell, 41, were arguing Friday, April 27, Glenn shot his .22 caliber revolver into the ceiling, according to the charges filed by state police out of Somerset County.

During the argument Zachary threatened a family member who was at the home and started throwing things, troopers said. The family member was hit in the head by one of the objects and had to get stitches at the hospital.

Glenn told state police in an interview that he fired one shot of his pistol because his brother was “flipping out” and then threatened Zachary that he would shoot another, according to the criminal complaint.

While state police were talking to Zachary, he claimed that Glenn threatened that the next shot “won’t miss,” the complaint reads.

Troopers found the gun underneath a pillow on Glenn’s bed, and the pistol was loaded. According to the criminal complaint, there was a bullet hole in the ceiling of the hallway where Zachary would have been standing. Troopers noted that the ceiling is only seven feet high and that bullet almost hit Zachary.

Glenn faces felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two also face misdemeanor charges including terroristic threats while Glenn was also charged with recklessly endangering another person and Zachary was charged with simple assault. Both face summary counts of harassment.

Glenn is currently lodged in Somerset County Prison with bail set at $2,500.

A preliminary hearing for the duo is scheduled for May 11.