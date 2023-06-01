BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after they were allegedly caught trying to use a fake prescription to get oxycodone and another medication from a Bedford County pharmacy.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Tarrika Sherard, 22, and Alhassan Dumbuya, 21, both of Philadephia, are accused of trying to get the prescription medication from Whysong’s Pharmacy in New Paris. A pharmacist told law enforcement they received an electronic prescription on Feb. 1 for oxycodone and ibuprofen.

According to a criminal complaint, the pharmacist thought the prescription seemed suspicious because the patient was not a regular customer at the pharmacy. The pharmacist also said the physician was from Washington D.C. and the patient’s address was a vacant house that was for sale and familiar to the pharmacist.

On Feb. 8, the pharmacist said a tall man with a foreign accent came into the pharmacy near closing time wanting to pick up the prescription. The pharmacist told the man the prescription would not be ready until the following day.

Agents with the Attorney General’s Office conducted surveillance at the pharmacy on Feb. 9. According to the complaint, a woman later identified as Sherard walked into the pharmacy at 2:50 p.m.

Sherard allegedly showed the pharmacist identification and then paid for the prescription using Apple Pay on her cell phone. Agents arrested Sherard as she went to leave the pharmacy.

According to the complaint, Sherard allegedly claimed the prescription was for her mother before saying it was for her cousin and then her aunt. She then told agents Dumbuya told her to drive from Harrisburg and pick up the prescription before returning to Philadephia.

Sherard claimed she thought something didn’t seem right but agreed to travel to the pharmacy in Bedford County, according to the complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sherard was arraigned on Feb. 9 and taken to the Bedford County Prison before posting her $50,000 bail the following day. Dumbuya was arraigned on Wednesday, May 31 and taken to the Bedford County Prison where he’s being held on $85,000 bail.

Both face five felony charges of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances, conspiracy, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.