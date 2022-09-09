ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Indiana County men are facing charges after police said they supplied the heroin that killed an Altoona man earlier this year.

Altoona police were called to a home on 20th Avenue in the city back in February to find Joseph Charles Sr. deceased. His mother reportedly told police that he was clean for 7 months or so and wasn’t aware he was using again.

Through the investigation, police were led to Eldon “Farmer” Sajko of Penn Run as the possible supplier of the drugs. Police were also able to connect their investigation to Blairsville man Brian Davenport who, when interviewed, told police he was “like the Pablo Escobar of Indiana County.”





It was said through interviews with both Sajko and Davenport that the two would supply each other and often trade Sajko’s meth for Davenport’s heroin, according to the affidavit. Police noted there were several times Sajko’s phone would ding off of cell towers at the same time as Charles’ and Davenport’s, indicating they were together.

Sajko was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 8 and brought back to Blair County to answer for his charges. He’s currently in Blair County Prison on $500,000 bail.

According to court documents, Davenport is already in prison in SCI Chester on unrelated charges and will be arraigned via video at a later time.