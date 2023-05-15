CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing a slew of charges after they were accused of breaking into homes on Christmas night in Cambria County and causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage.

According to police, Dalton Gable, 18, of Beaverdale, and Aaron Gillin, 20, of South Fork, were identified in the Adams Township break-ins after they were caught on multiple Ring doorbell cameras while they were ding-dong ditching.

On Dec. 26, 2022, officers with the Adams Township Police Department were sent to a home along Centennial Drive at 2:34 a.m. for a reported home invasion with a weapon involved. A woman told police her neighbor came to her home asking her to call 911 as someone had broken into their house.

The neighbor said shots were being fired from a gun and multiple items in their home including Christmas decorations were damaged. According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor believed the suspect was driving a truck and was last seen heading to the Elton area. Police noted in court documents, the gunshots were fired by the homeowner who believed his property and family were in danger.

Police were alerted of a second incident that occurred along Centennial Drive. A man reported that someone was trying to break into his van and the suspect’s vehicle was a white pickup truck. According to the complaint, the suspect left the scene and drove north on Centennial Drive.

Another incident occurred at home along Centennial Drive when a woman called police to report she heard someone pounding on her front door. According to the complaint, the woman said her front door was forced open but no one entered her home.

The woman said her Christmas decorations were damaged including a light in her front yard. According to police, a Ring doorbell camera caught Gable, who was wearing a jacket, damaging the woman’s decorations.

A fourth incident occurred at home along Centennial Drive when a man reported damage to his light post and Christmas decorations. The man told police he followed the truck when it was seen leaving his home.

According to the complaint, the man followed the truck Into the Mine 42 area of Adams Township where he said an unknown man cursed and yelled at him as it drove away from him. Police said video from another Ring doorbell camera and a cell phone were given to officers that showed Gable causing damage.

At 8:26 a.m., police were sent to yet another home along Centennial Drive. The homeowner said someone stole six garden lights and attempted to break into his home through the front door. He told police he heard a loud vehicle and someone pounding on his front door.

Police noted in court documents fresh footprints were seen leading to the front door of the home but no one entered the home.

On Dec. 27, 2022, officers spoke to a man who said he was with Gable and Gillin after the ding-dong ditching. The man claimed they picked him up in a Ford pickup truck in South Fork when they told him about their night.

According to the complaint, the ding-dong ditching turned into Gable breaking numerous items at residences they stopped at. They allegedly said Gable was going through a van when they heard gunshots causing them to leave the area.

Officers later spoke to Gillin at the Adams Township Police Department on Dec. 29, 2022. When questioned about the Christmas night incidents, Gillian told police he and Gable went too far with the prank and claimed Gable started kicking doors in and ripping down Christmas lights.

According to the complaint, Gillin admitted to driving the truck on Centennial Drive and later driving to a residence on Rockville Road in South Fork where Gable continued to ding-dong ditch. Police noted Gillin said, “I feel all this has something to do with us drinking.”

The total damage that was estimated to be caused by Gable and Gillin in Adams Township was $19,055.45, according to court documents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Gable and Gillin were arraigned on Monday, May 15 in Sidman district court and placed in the Cambria County Prison where they are both being held on $20,000 bail each. Gable faces 19 charges including criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and theft. Gillin faces 13 charges including criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, burglary and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 18.