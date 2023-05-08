ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are now facing felony charges after they were found hiding over $113,000 worth of drugs for a man who was arrested last week.

Brittany Smalley, 34, and Kyle Smalley, 37, both of East Freedom, were found with a large black garbage bag full of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine belonging to Isaiah Tilghman, 32, according to the Blair County Drug Task Force.

Tilghman, who was known as “Solo,” was arrested at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 after a several-day search by Altoona Police, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Agents and officers of the Blair County Task Force.

Isaiah Tilghman “Solo”, 32. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

Officers and agents first attempted to find Tilghman on Monday, May 1 at the Altoona Grand Hotel but were unsuccessful. Hotel staff told authorities he was seen about 30 minutes before law enforcement arrived, according to the criminal complaint.

later on Monday night, members of the drug task force and an agent of the Attorney General’s office went to Brittany and Kyle’s residence. According to court documents, Kyle was an employee at the hotel and Brittany had recently been let go from her position at the hotel.

When officers asked Kyle if there was anything in the home that he had brought from the hotel, he pointed to the garbage bag, according to the criminal complaint. Kyle claimed the bag was placed in his vehicle before he left for work and did not know what was in it or how it got into his vehicle.

Officers said Brittany and Kyle allowed police to search their home and the bag. When police took the bag, a massive plastic bag full of blue wax packets was found inside along with another bag full of wax packets, a large ziplock containing a large amount of meth and multiple ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, clothes and a wallet were also found inside the bag that had several IDs for multiple variations of Tilghman’s name. Kyle then gave his phone to officers where recently deleted text messages showed conversations between him and Brittany about Tilghman.

In the messages, Tilghman first offered them thousands of dollars to collect his bag and then return it to him at some point, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Brittany admitted to officers Tilghman did give them $5,000 and he would come for his bag later in the evening or early morning.

According to court documents, Tilghman called Brittany while officers were still at the home and told her he was traveling back to Altoona to pick up his bag. Police said Brittany agreed to meet Tilghman in Altoona with the bag.

Brittany and Tilghman later agreed to meet at Sheetz along Pleasant Valley Boulevard. Officers went to the Sheetz and found Tilghman parked in front of the store. After a brief chase on foot, Tilghman was arrested, according to the criminal complaint.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Brittany and Kyle were arraigned on Monday, May 8 and released on $50,000 unsecured bail each. Both are facing four felony counts of conspiracy of possession with intent to deliver, four counts of drug possession, two counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, one count of hindering apprehension or prosecution and three other drug-related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24.