CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown.

Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento with a license plate that was reported stolen according to Johnstown police.

Police also found two men inside the SUV. Daniel Sexton, 38, was in the driver’s seat and Sean Keppler, 35, was in the passenger seat, according to court documents. Sexton and Keppler were arrested and taken to the Richland Township Police Department.

After checking the VIN number on the SUV, police say the vehicle was also reported stolen on Oct. 5 according to Windber Borough police.

When questioned by police, Keppler claimed he didn’t know the SUV was stolen until Sexton told him after they got to the police station. However, Sexton reportedly told police he and Keppler have been stealing items from vehicles throughout the area.

Sexton claimed Keppler found the keys to the Kia Sorento while they were entering vehicles in Windber the week prior and then used the fob to find the vehicle before stealing it. Sexton also told police he and Keppler then found another Kia Sorento in the city of Johnstown and switched the license plates on both vehicles.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Sexton and Keppler were arraigned Wednesday afternoon and placed in Cambria County Prison. Sexton’s bail was set at $100,000 while Keppler’s bail was set at $50,000.

Both men were charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.