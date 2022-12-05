SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, state police report.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, near mile marker 100 in Jefferson Township, less than 10 miles from the Somerset/Johnstown exit.

According to the report, Dustin Brant, 27, from Derry, was driving the wrong way and heading west in the eastbound lanes when he collided a Ford F-250 head-on with 24-year-old Kawon Mooring, of Westlawn who was driving east in a Ford E-350.

A third vehicle suffered minor damage from the debris of the impact, but the occupants reported no injuries.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Brant was pronounced dead at the scene and Mooring was rushed to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital only to be pronounced dead after arriving.