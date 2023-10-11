CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Philipsburg are facing federal charges after they were arrested in March for allegedly selling drugs out of a Clearfield County motel room.

Brandon Kifer, 42, and Jennifer Quick, 49, were arrested by state police on March 6 after troopers said the two were trafficking drugs following undercover surveillance of their room at the Kwik-Fill Plaza Motel in Cooper Township.

Brandon Kifer, 42, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison. Jennifer Quick, 49, of Philipsburg. Image provided by the Clearfield County Prison.

According to a federal indictment, Kifer and Quick are charged with possession and intent to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of methamphetamine. Both are also accused of conspiring with other known and unknown persons.

They face a minimum of 10 years in prison to a maximum of life in prison for both counts. The case will be prosecuted at the Johnstown division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of PA.

According to the criminal complaint, Kifer and Quick had felony arrest warrants against them at the time of their arrest. They’re being held at the Clearfield County Jail.