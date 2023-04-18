JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTA) — A Reynoldsville man and woman were flown to UPMC Altoona after being thrown from a motorcycle when a car hit them.

The crash happened Tuesday, April 4 just before 8:30 p.m. on Route 119 (Pittsburgh-Buffalo Highway) in Bell Township. The two were on a Kawasaki headed north when a Chevy Malibu headed south came around a curve in the road.

State police said the Malibu ended up crossing the double yellow lines and struck the two on the motorcycle.

While the driver of the Malibu reported no injuries, the man and woman on the motorcycle were both thrown from the machine and were subsequently flown to UPMC Altoona for their injuries.