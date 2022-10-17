HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were found dead by hunters on the side of a road Saturday morning in Huntingdon County after state police said they crashed their truck.

The crash occurred sometime after midnight when 49-year-old Edward Hamman, of Mapleton Depot, was driving a Dodge pickup truck East on Jacks Mountain Road, in Union Township, according to state police in Huntingdon. 53-year-old Peggy Lower, of Petersburg, was also riding in the truck.

Troopers said Hamman began to drive on the left-hand shoulder for unknown reasons before sliding off the left side of the roadway. The truck then rolled down over a boulder field where Hamman and Lower were thrown from the vehicle, according to the crash report.

Hamman and Lower were reportedly found dead by two hunters after dawn. Firefighter and rescue crews responded to the scene including the Mapleton Fire Department, the Geeseytown Community Fire Company and the Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company.

The two died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to state police.