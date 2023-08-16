One of the women described being woken up by the other woman who was yelling "The baby is not breathing," according to a criminal complaint.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County women are charged with involuntary manslaughter after a two-month-old baby boy was found to have died from methamphetamine toxicity.

Jayleigh Long, 21, of Riddlesburg and Shannon Kinser, 30, of New Enterprise was accused of causing the infant’s death after they allegedly admitted to state police they used and sold meth out of a home in Bedford County.

Troopers were sent to the home along Paris Road in Broad Top Township on Sunday, July 9 after they received a 911 call from Long who said her two-month-old son was unresponsive. After state police arrived at the scene, it was determined the baby had died.

According to a criminal complaint, a state police criminal investigation unit was sent to the home where Long and Kinser were questioned about what happened.

Long told investigators she was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom with the baby when she was woken up by a phone call from her boyfriend. As she was talking on the phone, Long said she noticed the child wasn’t breathing. She then called 911 and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Troopers said Long claimed that nothing would be in the baby’s system when she was informed an autopsy and toxicology report would be completed.

When Kinser was questioned, she told state police she had been living with Long and she had left for Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday to pick up her items and bring her teenage son back to Long’s home. After she returned, Kinser said she took the baby upstairs and was asleep with the baby before Long came to the bedroom.

According to the complaint, investigators received results from the autopsy and toxicology report on Wednesday, Aug. 16 which determined the infant’s cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity. Long and Kinser were then asked to come to the State Police Barracks in Bedford for further interviews.

As troopers spoke to Long about the investigation, she allegedly admitted she and Kinser smoked meth before Kinser left for Baltimore. According to the complaint, Long said she sells meth out of her home and had sold the drug several times on Saturday, July 8. She also allegedly told troopers she touches the meth with her bare hands and packages it.

State police noted in court documents Long said Kinser’s two other children were also at her home. Long allegedly said she and Kinser smoked meth in a tool room or in the cellar while the kids were at the home. Long also described how one of the children would intrude on her during meth deals, according to the complaint.

Troopers then spoke to Kinser who said she returned from Baltimore around midnight and had stayed up until 1 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. Kinser allegedly said she had snorted meth off of her cell phone before going to bed and had smoked with Long in the tool room with all four kids in the home.

According to the complaint, Kinser carried the baby and her phone to the bedroom where she laid the baby on a bed before she went to sleep. Kinser then described being woken up by Long who was yelling “The baby is not breathing” when Long was on the phone with her boyfriend.

When state police provided Kinser with reports from the autopsy and coroner, she was asked if she had brought the drugs into the house. Troopers noted Kinser was “very adamant” that she did not but said she would use meth two to three times a week.

Both women were arraigned on Wednesday evening and taken to the Bedford County Prison where they’re both being held on $800,000 bail each. Their charges include one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, and three other drug-related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

