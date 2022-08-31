BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers were named to the 2022 All-Star team.

Chase Link And Beau Rabel were selected in their respective positions of infielder and outfielder. The two were noted for their offensive efforts throughout the Little League World series.

Link recorded three home runs in the series and had a .462 hit and .562 on-base percentage. Rabel had a higher hit percentage with .533 and the same on-base percentage as Link.

Manager Jim McGough expressed how proud he was of the boys and noted that plays to their dedication and commitment to the game.

“I think for them, it speaks to the hard work that both of them dedicated to their hitting, their fielding, and just being able to impact the team,” McGough said. “They both contributed different ways from how they hit the ball, home runs, and consistently hitting but just being great kids on the team.”

The Hollidaysburg team received multiple cheers and applause from the community since returning home. They got even more cheers at Wednesday’s Altoona Curve game.