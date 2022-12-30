CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte family is displaced after a Friday night blaze gutted their home and even caught another residence next to it on fire all before the New Year.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Water Street in Spring Township at 6:40 p.m. for a structure fire, Undine Fire Captain Malachi Moyer said.

Crews were quick to arrive at the scene, Moyer said, but because of two dead fire hydrants, the fire ended up spreading from the one home into the attic of an adjacent home. Once the water supply issue was resolved crews were able to extinguish the fire without injuries, Moyer said.

One home was destroyed by the fire, while the second home’s attic is gutted with lots of water damage.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Spring Township police posted on Facebook that drivers should avoid the area of West Water Street and Willowbank Street due to a structure fire. All roads have reopened besides West Water Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.