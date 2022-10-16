JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire in Johnstown left two houses destroyed, according to Johnstown Firefighters.

Around 2:45 a.m. fire crews responded to reports of a house fire with entrapment along the 100 block of D Street in the West End of Johnstown, according to their post. Two houses were destroyed in the fire and are deemed total losses.

Crews were able to assist a female from the front porch of one of the homes as the fire continued to spread to a second one.

Due to poor conditions, fire crews eventually went to a defensive approach on the houses. Two neighboring houses received heat damage but were fine to stay in.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Johnstown Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

Johnstown Firefighters were assisted by Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department, West Hills Regional Fire Department, West End EMS Training and Hiltop Ambulance Association.