CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are in jail after a police chase through two counties ended in a crash on Wednesday.

Carlos Javier Casado, 32, Bronx, NY, is facing a slew of charges including felony aggravated assault after injuring an officer by crashing into their cruiser. The passenger, 23-year-old Yeramil Alvarez, of Ridgefield, NJ, is facing a fleeing charge along with minor possession charges.

According to state police, Casado and Alvarez were traveling in a black BMW SUV at a high rate of speed on I-80 in Graham Township, Clearfield County, just past the Woodland exit Wednesday afternoon, May 11. Troopers noted that the BMW had a temporary NJ registration number.

A traffic stop was initiated by a trooper at which time they said Casado pulled over on the interstate only to take off at a high rate of speed, even losing the trooper. The trooper noted that he was reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour and the BMW was still pulling further ahead.

The duo was then spotted on SR-144 near the I-80 interchange. Officers said they were unable to stop the BMW with emergency equipment and stop sticks. A pursuit then began.

According to the criminal complaint, the duo was chased on numerous roads including SR144, SR220, SR150, SR26, I-99 and various local roads.

Casado allegedly tried to turn around in the lot of a VFW in Spring Township, Centre County and in the process, hit a state police cruiser head-on, leaving it disabled. The trooper reported minor lacerations. It was noted that Casado also hit another car before getting onto I-99.

The chase continued until Casado lost control of the BMW and it left the highway just north of Ext 83: Bellefonte. According to troopers, both Casado and Alvarez attempted to run on foot from the scene only to be caught on the east side of the highway.

According to the complaint, troopers found marijuana blunts in the center console as well as paraphernalia in the front of the BMW.

It was noted that throughout the pursuit while traveling at a high rate of speed, Casado was passing cars on the berm and even driving over medians.

Casado allegedly admitted to having a warrant out of Bucks County, Pa. and that’s why he tried fleeing in the first place.

Casado is now facing felony aggravated assault and fleeing charges as well as reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, causing an accident and related drug/paraphernalia charges.

Alvarez is facing charges of evading arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and having a small amount of marijuana.

Both men waived their arraignments in Centre County and were arraigned Thursday in Clearfield County.